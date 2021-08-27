ইংরেজি | Unit 19, Lessons 1-2 & 3-4

Read the passage and answer the questions 1.

On 14 December, our class went on a field trip to the Liberation War Museum at Agargaon, Dhaka. The trip was planned as part of our Bangladesh and Global Studies course. Our bus reached the museum at 10 a.m. A guide was waiting for us. He welcomed us warmly and took us on a quick tour of the different galleries and exhibits of the museum. At first we watched a video clip on our liberation war and our independence.

There were four permanent galleries that exhibited rare photographs, documents and newspaper clippings, and objects used by the freedom fighters and the martyrs of our liberation war. At “Gallery 2-Our Right, Our Sacrifices” our teacher read out to us the Declaration of Independence by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Some other visitors also stopped and listened to it attentively. As we went inside “Gallery-4 Our Victory,Our Values”, we fell silent. We were sad as we looked at the personal belongings of some of our martyred intellectuals and freedom fighters- a pair of glasses, a pen, a notebook, a money-bag, a soiled shirt and other such things.

We left the museum at 12:30. It was an experience we would never forget.