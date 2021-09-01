শিক্ষা
ইংরেজি | Unit 20, Lessons 1-2
Read the passage and answer the questions 2, 3 and 4.
2. Read the following statements. Write ‘True’ in you answer script if the statement is true. Write ‘False’ if the statement is false.
i. Maria is a lot like any other students in her neighburhood.
ii. It’s a beautiful late-spring day.
iii. She has been unable to see since she was born.
iv. She cannot smell the flowers outside her home..
v. Maria cannot see the beautiful spring day.
vi. She does not go to school.
Answer to the question no. 2
i. True.
ii. False.
iii. True.
iv. False.
v. True.
vi. False.
3. Answer the following questions.
a. What fills the room?
b. What does she put in her bag?
c. What does she like to do?
d. How do the flowers smell?
e. Since when has she been blind?
f. Why can’t Maria see?
Answer to the question no. 3
a. The singing of the birds fills the room.
b. She puts her books in her bag.
c. She likes to be with her friends.
d. The flowers smell sweet and fresh.
e. She has been unable to see since she was born.
f. Maria cannot see as she is visually impaired since her birth.
4. Write a short composition on ‘Maria’s Spring Day’ in at least 5 sentences by answering the following questions. [Remember to use capital letters, full stops and correct spelling]
a. How is Maria?
b. What does she feel?
c. What does she like?
d. Why can’t Maria see?
e. Where does she like to go?
Answer to the question no. 4
Maria is a visually impaired girl. On a spring day, she gets up early and feels the warmth of the spring. Maria likes to be like other girls and she goes to school and likes others to be her friends.
But she can’t see the flowers, the sky or the birds; she can neither see the green leaves. Maria cannot see as she is visually impaired since her birth.
