ইংরেজি | Unit-20: Lessons 1-2

Maria is a lot like any other students in her neighborhood. She goes to school and likes to be with her friends. But Maria cannot see the beautiful spring day. She cannot see the flowers, the blue sky or the singing birds. She cannot see the new green leaves on the trees. She cannot see these because she is visually impaired. She has been unable to see since she was born.

1. Match the words of the column A with their meaning that is mentioned in the text in the column B.

Column A Column B

a. Early i. the first meal of the day

b. Warm ii. at/from the beginning of something

c. Breakfast iii. damaged or not functioning normally

d. Outside iv. at a fairly high temperature in a way that is pleasant

e. Impaired v. something that delays or stops the progress of something

vi. near the beginning of a period of time, an event etc.

vii. the outer side or surface of something