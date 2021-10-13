শিক্ষা
ইংরেজি | Unit-20: Lessons 3, 4, 5, 6
Read the passage and answer the questions 2, 3 and 4.
2. Read the following statements. Write ‘True’ in you answer script if the statement is true. Write ‘False’ if the statement is false.
i. Maria is still happy.
ii. Braille is a script that uses raised dots.
iii. Maria’s teacher says she is a weak learner.
iv. She enjoys reading philosophy.
v. Maria learned to read Braille as a young child.
vi. Maria wants to be a writer.
Answer to the question no. 2
i. True;
ii. True;
iii. False;
iv. False;
v. True;
vi. True.
3. Answer the following questions.
a. What fills the room?
b. What is Braille?
c. What do people do to read using Braille?
d. What does Maria’s teacher say
about her?
e. What does Maria hope?
f. What did Maria learn as a young child?
Answer to the question no. 3
a. The singing of the birds fills the room.
b. Braille is a script that uses raised dots. Each letter is made from dots.
c. People move their fingers across the raised dots to read.
d. Maria’s teacher says she is a good learner.
e. She hopes to go to university one day.
f. Maria learned to read Braille as a young child.
4. Write a short composition on ‘Maria’ in at least 5 sentences by answering the following questions. [Remember to use capital letters, full stops and correct spelling]
a. How is Maria?
b. What does she hope?
c. What does her teacher think about her?
d. What does she want to be?
e. What does she want to write?
Answer to the question no. 4
Maria is happy. Maria hopes to go to university one day. Her teachers think that she can. Maria wants to set up a school of her own so that she can teach visually impaired children. Before this, Maria wants to be a writer. She wants to write a book about her feelings and experiences.
