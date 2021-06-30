ইংরেজি | Unseen passege

Read the text and answer the questions 7 and 8.

7. Answer the following questions.

a. What is the day today?

b. Where is the bus waiting?

c. When do the students reach the fair?

d. Who is Ms. Fatema? What is she taking?

e. Name five items we need to carry when we go travelling.

Answer to the question no. 7

a. Today is Friday.

b. The bus is waiting at the school gate.

c. The students reach the fair at 10.

d. Ms. Fatema is a class teacher. She is taking some chocolate.

e. Five items we need to carry when we go travelling are foods, liquids, camera, bag and sunglass.