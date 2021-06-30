শিক্ষা
ইংরেজি | Unseen passege
Read the text and answer the questions 7 and 8.
7. Answer the following questions.
a. What is the day today?
b. Where is the bus waiting?
c. When do the students reach the fair?
d. Who is Ms. Fatema? What is she taking?
e. Name five items we need to carry when we go travelling.
Answer to the question no. 7
a. Today is Friday.
b. The bus is waiting at the school gate.
c. The students reach the fair at 10.
d. Ms. Fatema is a class teacher. She is taking some chocolate.
e. Five items we need to carry when we go travelling are foods, liquids, camera, bag and sunglass.
8. Suppose, you are Rabbul. Rabiul is your friend. Now, write a letter to your friend about your visit to a book fair.
Girzapara,
Narshingdi
June 03, 2021
Dear Rabiul,
Accept my love. Now, I would like to let you know about my recent visit to a book fair.
Last week I, with some of my friends, visited the Ekushey Book Fair. I was overjoyed to see a huge collection
of books displayed in the fair. The fair was crowded with numberless people of all ages. They were rushing
from one stall to another to buy books suiting to their taste. I also bought a dictionary and a story book. My
friends also bought books according to their choice. We attended a seminar there. The whole day we had
lots of fun visiting the book fair.
Give my salam to your parents and love to your younger. With best wishes.
Your loving friend,
Rabbul
