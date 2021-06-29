শিক্ষা
ইংরেজি | Unseen passege
Read the text and answer the questions 5, 6.
Today is Friday. The students of class five will go to the book fair. Their class teacher, Ms. Fatema Begum will go with them. The bus is waiting at the school gate. The students are getting on the bus. Parents are waiting to see them off. It’s a fine day. The sun is shining brightly. The students are very happy. They are carrying bread, butter, bananas, eggs, etc. for their breakfast. Ms. Fatema is taking some chocolate too. Rubina is also carrying a camera. It’s already 9 o’clock. The students leave the school for the fair.
They reach the fair at 10. They get down, go round and enjoy themselves. They buy books of rhymes, jokes, stories, dictionaries with pictures, novels, etc. The students return home in the evening.
5. Write one of the words that completes each sentence. There are three extra words which you do not need to use.
brightly - return - with - Nicely
getting -from - other - Chocolate
a. Ms. Fatema will go the students.
b. The students are on the bus.
c. The sun is shining .
d. Ms. Fatema Begum is taking
some too.
e. The students home in the evening.
Answer to the question no. 5
a. with;
b. getting;
c. brightly;
d. chocolate;
e. return.
6. Read the following statements. Write ‘True’ in your answer script if the statement is true. Write ‘False’ if the statement is false.
a. The students of class five will go to the book fair.
b. Rubina Begum is a class teacher.
c. Ms. Fatema Begum will accompany the students.
d. Today is Friday.
e. The students return home in the afternoon.
f. They reach the fair at 10.
Answer to the question no. 6
a. True;
b. False;
c. True;
d. True;
e. False;
f. True.
