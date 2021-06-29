ইংরেজি | Unseen passege

Read the text and answer the questions 5, 6.

Today is Friday. The students of class five will go to the book fair. Their class teacher, Ms. Fatema Begum will go with them. The bus is waiting at the school gate. The students are getting on the bus. Parents are waiting to see them off. It’s a fine day. The sun is shining brightly. The students are very happy. They are carrying bread, butter, bananas, eggs, etc. for their breakfast. Ms. Fatema is taking some chocolate too. Rubina is also carrying a camera. It’s already 9 o’clock. The students leave the school for the fair.

They reach the fair at 10. They get down, go round and enjoy themselves. They buy books of rhymes, jokes, stories, dictionaries with pictures, novels, etc. The students return home in the evening.