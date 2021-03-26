এসএসসির সংক্ষিপ্ত সিলেবাস: ইংরেজি ১ম পত্রের Tag questions

Make tag questions of these statements.

Set 3

1. Let’s help the poor boy, ?

2. Let Saiful take a decision, ?

3. If you come, I will go, ?

4. He said that he would do the

work, ?

5. Jack is short but his brother is

tall, ?

Answer

1. Let’s help the poor boy, shall we?

2. Let Saiful take a decision, will you?

3. If you come, I will go, won’t I?

4. He said that he would do the work, didn’t he?

5. Jack is short but his brother is tall, isn’t he?

Set 4

1. He as well as his friends has done the work, ?

2. Not only Sami but also his friends are fond of cricket, ?

3. Every student wants to do well in the examination, ?

4. Nothing has been finished, ?

5. Most of you know French, ?

Answer

1. He as well as his friends has done the work, hasn’t he?

2. Not only Sami but also his friends are fond of cricket, aren’t they?

3. Every student wants to do well in the examination, don’t they?

4. Nothing has been finished, has it?

5. Most of you know French, don’t you?

বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল