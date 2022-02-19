এসএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks

Gap filling activities without clues. Fill in the blanks with suitable preposition, articles and zero articles.

20.

Bangladesh lies (a) the southern part of Asia. She is (b) small country. She is now apparently in the grip of all sorts of pollutions (c) air pollution, soil pollution and water pollution. (d) dwellers of the urban areas are (e) worst sufferers of such pollutions. (f) industrialization process in Bangladesh (g) the past decades has created significant environmental problems. We know (h) some of the most common types of environmental pollutions and ways of coping (i) them. In this case, we need awareness (j) most.

Answer:

a. in; b. a; c. like; d. The; e. the; f. The; g. over; h. about; i. with; j. x.

21.

(a) effort there can be no success (b) life. Success comes (c) hard labour and struggle. Life loses its interest if there is no struggle. Games become dull, if there is no competition (d) them and if the result can be easily foreseen. No matter we win (e) game or lose it. (f) keener the contest (g) greater the interest. (h) victory is not a real triumph unless both the sides are equally (i) strong. Whether we like it or not, life is (j) continuous competitive examination.

Answer:

a. Without; b. in; c. through; d. in; e. the; f.The; g. the; h. A; i. x; j. a.

22.

Festivals have always been integral parts (a) our tradition and culture. We have (b) number of festivals which we celebrate (c) the year. Some of our national festivals are related to our (d) history of Independence and Language Movement some are related (e) our religions and (f) rest are related to our art and culture. Whatever may be (g) occasion people (h) all walks of the society take part (i) these festivals spontaneously. We should continue (j) tradition of our festivals.

Answer:

a. of; b. a; c. throughout; d. x; e. to; f. the; g. the; h. from; i. in; j. the.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

