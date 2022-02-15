এসএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks

Gap Filling activities without clues. Fill in the blanks with suitable preposition, articles and zero articles.

4.

(a) stitch in time saves nine. This is (b) well known proverb. Some people don’t care (c) anything. They put (d) a job (e) tomorrow, though they are not sure whether (f) day will come. In this way, they can’t finish, (g) work when they need it. Then they say, Alas! If we were not careless (h) our jobs when we had a lot of time, we could be (i) successful. The persons who waste their time for nothing, suffer (j) the long run.

Answer:

a. A; b. a; c. about; d. off; e. for; f. the; g. a; h. about; i. x; j. in

5.

Coronaviruses are a family (a) viruses that cause illness ranging (b) the common cold to more severe diseases such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). These viruses were originally transmitted (c) animals and people. SARS, for instance, was believed to have been transmitted from civet cats (d) humans while MERS travels from (e) type of camel to humans. Several known coronaviruses are circulating in animals that have not infected (f) humans. The name coronavirus comes from (g) Latin word corona, meaning crown or halo. Under (h) electron microscope, the image of (i) virus is reminiscent (j) a solar corona.

Answer:

a. of; b. from; c. between; d. to; e. a; f. x: g. the; h. an; i. the; j. of

6.

Road accidents have recently become

(a) regular phenomenon in our country. As a result of the accidents, many persons fall victim (b) untimely death. It is reported that most of the accidents occur (c) the violation (d) traffic rules, by unskilled drivers and (e) unconscious passersby. Many (f) unlicensed and faulty vehicles also endanger the passengers and the passersby. So, in order to save us (g) the accidents, (h) government is trying to create awareness among (i) people and has passed strict laws (j) the accused.

Answer:

a. a; b. to; c. for; d. of; e. x; f. X; g. from; h. the; i. the; j. against

7.

Education removes our ignorance and gives us the light (a) knowledge. In respect of imparting (b) education, there should be no discrimination (c) man and women. Education is one of (d) basic human rights. If we deprive women (e) the right of education, almost half (f) our population will remain in (g) darkness. No development can be brought (h) without the participation of women. So, (i) government is doing everything to educate (j) womenfolk.

Answer:

a. of; b. x; c. between; d. the; e. of; f. of; g. x; h. about; i. the; j. the.

