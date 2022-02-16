এসএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks

Gap Filling activities without clues Fill in the blanks with suitable preposition, articles and zero articles.

8.

(a) ideal teacher is often compared (b) an architect. He is called (c) architect of a nation. He is the light of learning and makes the illiterate people (d) worthy citizens of our country. But it is (e) matter of regret that the teachers are not held (f) due respect in our society. They lead (g) humble life in the midst of want. Still they keep the light (h) education burning in order to remove (i) darkness of illiteracy and superstitions (j) the society.

Answer:

a. An; b. with; c. the; d. x; e. a; f. in; g. a; h. of; i. the; j. from.

9.

Man is (a) maker of his own fate. If he makes (b) proper division (c) his time and does his duties accordingly, he will surely improve and prosper (d) life. But if he does otherwise, he is sure to suffer when it is too (e) late. To waste time is similar (f) commit suicide, In fact, our life is nothing but (g) sum total (h) hours, days and years. If we waste (i) morning hours of life, we shall have to suffer (j) the long run.

Answer:

a. the; b. a; c. of; d. in; e. x; f. to; g. the; h. of; i. the; j. in.

10.

Our motherland Bangladesh is (a) agricultural country. Most of (b) our people are engaged (c) cultivation. Many cultivators are too poor to buy and use (d) modern tools. Still they can grow bumper crops if (e) climate is favorable. Farmers are not valued (f) our society but a farmer is an ideal person who works to provide us (g) food. We need to come forward to cooperate (h) the farmers. The government also needs to come forward for the betterment (i) agriculture. We hope to become (j) developed nation soon.

Answer:

a. an; b. x; c. in; d. x; e. the; f. in; g. with; h. with; i. of; j. a.

11.

Traffic jam is (a) problem in all towns and cities (b) Bangladesh. It occurs where (c) mass of vehicles crowd so close together that movement becomes impossible (d) some time. It is more common where (e) streets are narrow and have many bends. Weak traffic control system is also largely responsible (f) it. Traffic jam is (g) very vexatious and time killing. When caught in (h) traffic jam, we simply get struck (i) at one place. We cannot move forward, we cannot move backward either. We have to wait and look repeatedly (j) our watch.

Answer:

a. a; b. in; c. a; d. for; e. the; f. for; g. x; h. a; i. up; j. at.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

পূর্বের দিনের পড়া