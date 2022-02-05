এসএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Prefixes and suffixes

Complete the text adding suffixes, prefixes or the both with the root words given in the parenthesis.

1.

A good student is always (a) (mind) of his studies. He is (b) (respect) of his (c) (teach) and superiors. He never (d) (honour) anybody. He is free from (e) (behavior) and never rude to his classmates. As he is (f) (study) he never wastes his time in vain. He is also sincere and listens to his teachers (g) (attentive) so that he can be (h) (success) in life. His punctuality and (i) (determine) help him to (j) (take) and solve any difficult work or job. But he is not (k) (differ) to his moral character. He never mixes with bad boys who are (l) (involve) in various types of (m) (crime) activities. Rather he gets (n) (attract) to all good things.

Answer: a. mindful; b. respectful; c. teachers; d. dishonours; e. misbehavior; f. studious; g. attentively; h. successful; i. determination; j. undertake; k. indifferent; l. involved; m. criminal; n. attracted.

2.

Success in life depends on the proper (a) (utilize) of time. Those who waste their (b) (value) time in (c) (idle) , reduce the time of their important work. (d) (punctual) is another great virtue of human beings that (e) (rich) the (f) (man) life. If one takes lesson from the (g) (biography) of successful persons, one will learn that they never kept any work (h) (do) for the next day. (i) (obvious) , they were true to their words. So, they got a (j) (respect) position in the society. If we want to be great in life, we must utilize time (k) (fruit) and (l) (meaning) . Moreover, we are to put (m) (import) to punctuality and (n) (sincere) .

Answer: a. utilization; b. valuable; c. idleness; d. Punctuality; e. enriches; f. human; g. autobiography; h. undone; i. Obviously;j. respectable; k. fruitfully; l. meaningfully; m. importance; n. sincerity.

