এসএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Prefixes and suffixes

12.

In ancient time, text book was the most (a) (resource) thing for the students. Teachers were the only guides and source of information. The students had to collect all the (b) (inform) from the lecture of their (c) (teach). There was no guidebook or other (d) (refer) books in the market. During that period, a teacher had to deliver a lecture by (e) (study) the textbook. Because of the (f) (situate) , the students used to depend on the teachers (g) (complete) As a result, there was a great (h) (relate) between a (i) (teach) and a student. Their (i) (popular) existed among the students in the society. But now students’ (k) (depend) on them is little. Nowadays, many (l) (inform)

guide books are (m) (avail) in the market. Moreover, private tutors play an important role in their (n) (educate) .

Answer:

a. resourceful; b. information; c. teachers; d. reference; e. studying; f. situation; g. completely; h. relation; i. teacher; j. popularity; k. dependence; l. informative; m. available; n. education.

13.

Life without leisure and (a) (relax) is dull. Nobody can work without rest. Life becomes (b) (charm) if man does not have any time to enjoy (c) (beauty) objects of nature. (d) (monotony) work hinders the (e) (smooth) of work. Leisure (f) (new) our spirit of work. Everybody knows that (g) (work) is (h) (harm) . Leisure does not mean (i) (idle) . It gives (j) (fresh) to our mind. By having some leisure, we become (k) (revitalize) to work. So, we must spend some spare time (l) (pleasant) . On the contrary, (m) (monotony) work makes our life simply (n) (misery) .

Answer:

a. relaxation; b. charmless; c. beautiful; d. Monotonous; e. smoothness;

f. renews; g. overwork; h. harmful; i. idleness; j. freshness; k. revitalized; l. pleasantly; m. monotonous; n. miserable.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

