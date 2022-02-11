এসএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Prefixes and suffixes

Complete the text adding suffixes, prefixes or the both with the root words given in the parenthesis.

14.

Load-shedding is not (a) (desire) . It is harmful to the (b) (civil) . It makes our life (c) (tolerable) and boring. Because of (d) (deficient) of electricity load-shedding occurs. Our country is densely (e) (people) . The storage of electricity is (f) (sufficient) to provide all with electricity. As a result, load shedding is seen (g) (repeat) . But this problem must be removed (h) (immediate) So, the (i) (govern) must be conscious of it. Only pragmatic steps can (j) (move) this serious problem from the country. Hopefully the present government is (k) (determine) to bring whole of the country under (l) (electrify) With this end in view, the government is increasing the (m) (generate) of electricity every year. Electricity plays a great role in our (n) (economic) life.

Answer:

a. desirable; b. civilization; c. intolerable; d. deficiency; e. peopled; f. insufficient; g. repeatedly; h. immediately; i. government; j. remove; k. determined; l. electrification; m. generation; n. socio-economic.

15.

(a) (persevere) is needed to be (b) (success) in life. Those who do not persevere in life, become (c) (success) in their mission and only blame their lot for their (d) (fortune) . (e) (persevere) people always become successful. (f) (sincere) is another important virtue which (g) (able) a person to accomplish a job (h) (fruit) Student life is the (i) (form) period of a man’s life. One should not (j) (use) this period of life. Rather every student must utilize this time (k) (proper) in order to gain their (l) (cherish) aim. Sadly many students are (m) (neglect) of their study and (n) (responsible) .

Answer:

a. Perseverance; b. successful; c. unsuccessful; d. misfortune; e. Persevering/Perseverant; f. Sincerity; g. enables; h. fruitfully; i. formative; j. misuse; k. properly; l. cherished; m. neglectful; n. responsibilities.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

