এসএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Prefixes and suffixes

Complete the text adding suffixes, prefixes or the both with the root words given in the parenthesis.

5.

Bangladesh is an (a) (dependent) country, but she is still burdened with poverty, (b) (population), (c) (employ), corruption, food (d) (deficient), natural calamities, power crisis, etc. Considering all these, the present (e) (govern) has aimed at making a digital Bangladesh to (f) (come) most of these problems. The actual aim of (g) (digit) Bangladesh is to establish technology-based government, which will emphasize the overall (h) (develop) of the country, and the nation. The country has (i) (ready) fixed its target for the (j) (achieve) of digital Bangladesh by 2021. By establishing digital Bangladesh, we will be able to enhance (k) (transparent) and (l) (account). As a result, (m) (corrupt) will be (n) (remark) reduced.

Answer: a. independent; b. overpopulation; c. unemployment; d. deficiency; e. government; f. overcome; g. digital; h. development; i. already; j. achievement; k. transparency; l. accountability; m. corruption; n. remarkably.

6.

The books of famous (a) (write) are put on sale in the book fair. Most of the (b) (visit) buy books of different (c) (publish). Almost no visitor returns from the fair without making any purchase. The (d) (buy) like to buy at a fair price. Our book fair is always (e) (crowd). As (f) (vary) books are (g) (play) in a fair, the buyers get a scope to choose books. They buy their (h) (choose) books after a long search. This facility is (i) (available) in any place other than a book fair. A book fair is always (j) (come) to the students. A book fair plays a great role in our (k) (culture) development by creating (l) (enthuse) among the readers. New (m) (write) also get (n) (introduce) to the readers.

Answer: a. writers; b. visitors; c. publishers; d. buyers; e. crowded; f. various; g. displayed; h. chosen; i. unavailable; j. welcoming; k. cultural; l. enthusiasm; m. writers; n. introduced.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

