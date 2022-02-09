এসএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Prefixes and suffixes

Complete the text adding suffixes, prefixes or the both with the root words given in the parenthesis.

9.

Mobile phone is a great (a) (invent) of modern science. The (b) (consume) of mobile phone are increasing day by day. People are getting benefits. But it is (c) (fortunate) that mobile phone sometimes (d) (comes) a cause of health hazard, especially the (e) (child) are affected much. According to the (f) (science) mobile phone causes brain tumours, (g) (gene) damage and many other (h) (cure) diseases. They believe that (i) (visible) uncontrolled radioactivity of mobile phone causes (j) (repairable) damage to human body. They say that the (k) (govern) should control radioactive sources. (l) (along) people should be made aware of (m) (harm) aspects of using mobile phone (n) (excess)

Answer:

a. invention; b. consumers; c. unfortunate; d. becomes; e. children; f. scientists; g. genetic; h. incurable; i. invisible; j. irreparable; k. government; l. Alongside; m. harmful; n. excessively.

10.

Education is essential for any kind of (a) (develop). The poor socio-economic condition of our country can be (b) (large) attributed to many people’s (c) (accessibility)to education. Many (d) (literate) people do not have any knowledge of health, sanitation and (e) (populate) control. It (f) (able) us to perform our duties (g) (proper). It enhances our (h) (able) to raise crops, store food and protect the (i) (environ). Education helps us to adopt a (j) (ration) attitude. It provides us with an (k) (lightened) awareness about things and this awareness is a (l) (requisite) for social development. So, we should make people aware of the (m) (import) of education so that the country can make progress (n) (rapid).

Answer:

a. development; b. largely; c. inaccessibility; d. illiterate; e. population; f. enables; g. properly; h. ability; i. environment; j. rational; k. enlightened; 1. prerequisite; m. importance; n. rapidly.

11.

A (a) (west) survey was conducted on this (b) (quest), “Are social (c) (work) making us social?” The participants are mainly the (d) (net) users of the west. 81.% opined (e) (affirm). One commented that (f) (smart) detach you from your family and (g) (company) in exchange of an addition to fun. Another comment was that many (h) (virtue) relations are maintained at a time and so they (i) (hard) become deep and reliable. Another (j) (remark) comment was that direct (k) (action) has no alternative for a safe (l) (relate) So it is clear that social networks are often (m) (harm) to our normal (n) (social).

Answer:

a. western; b. question; c. networks; d. Internet; e. affirmatively; f. smart phones; g. companions; h. virtual; i. hardly; j. remarkable; k. interaction; l. relation; m. harmful; n. socialization.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

পূর্বের দিনের পড়া