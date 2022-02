নবম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি | Change Sentences

Change the following sentences as directed in the brackets.

15.

a. Tasnim is one of the cleverest boys in the class (Positive).

b. He is never late in his class (Affirmative).

c. He always speaks the truth (Negative).

d. He is kind to all his friends (Interrogative).

e. We should be sympathetic to him (Imperative).

Answer:

a. Very few boys in the class are so clever as Tasnim.

b. He is always punctual in his class.

c. He never tells a lie.

d. Isn’t he kind to all his friends?

e. Let us be sympathetic to him.

16.

a. The elephant is the strongest animal in the world (Comparative).

b. It is very ferocious (Exclamatory).

c. It is not immortal (Affirmative).

d. It is a wild animal (Negative).

e. It is found everywhere in the world (Interrogative).

Answer:

a. The elephant is stronger than any other animal in the world.

b. How ferocious it is!

c. It is mortal.

d. It is not a tame animal.

e. Isn’t it found everywhere in the world?

17.

a. The Chinese are very industrious (Negative).

b. They are not harmful (Interrogative).

c. They are the wisest nation in the world (Positive).

d. They are very smart in their work (Exclamatory).

e. We should follow them (Passive).

Answer:

a. The Chinese are not lazy.

b. Are they harmful?

c. No other nation in the world is so wise as they.

d. How smart they are in their work!

e. They should be followed by us.