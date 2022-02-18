শিক্ষা
পঞ্চম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি | Unit 1 : Lesson – 1,2,3
Read the following text carefully and answer the questions: 1.
Sima: Hello! May I introduce myself? I’m Sima.
Jessica: Hi! I’m Jessica.
Sima: Where are you going, Jessica?
Jessica: I’m going to Chattogram. I’m on holiday with my father.
Sima: Really? Where are you from?
Jessica: I am from the United Kingdom. Are you from Dhaka?
Sima: No, I’m from Sylhet. That’s where we’re going. Our train is leaving in 10 minutes.
Jessica: Have a good journey.
Sima: Thank you. Nice meeting you Jessica. Have fun in Chattogram.
Jessica: Thanks. Nice meeting you , too, Sima.
1. Match the words of the column A with their meaning that is mentioned in the text in the column B. Extra two are given in column B.
Column A Column B
a. introduce i. to stay at any place
b. really ii. a period of travelling
c. live iii. to be familiar with a person or a thing
d. journey iv. to enjoy something
e. fun v. a period of sleeping
vi. to happen something actually
vii. to eat something
Answer to the question no 1
a. introduce = iii. to be familiar with a person or a thing
b. really = vi. to happen something actually
c. live = i. to stay at any place
d. journey = ii. a period of travelling
e. fun = vii. to enjoy something
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
