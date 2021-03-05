পঞ্চম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা: ইংরেজি Rearrange

শিক্ষা
পঞ্চম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা: ইংরেজি Rearrange
15. like /sports/ magazines/ I
Ans: I like sports magazines.
16. are/ there /in /a /year /how/ many /months
Ans: How many months are there in a year?
17. food/ food/ what/ is /good
Ans: What food is good food?
18. grains/ energy/ give/ us
Ans: Grains give us energy.
19. and/ dairy/ us/ strong/ protein/ make
Ans: Protein and dairy make us strong.
20. eyes /eggs/ help/ our
Ans: Eggs help our eyes.
21. vegetables/everyday/I/eat/fruits/and
Ans: I eat fruits and vegetables everyday.
22. is /at /Sima/ home
Ans: Sima is at home.
23. your/ hands/ wash/ regularly
Ans: Wash your hands regularly.
24. school/ go/ to
Ans: Go to school.
25. a/ singer/ she/ is
Ans: She is a singer.
26. my/ home/ district /I /love
Ans: I love my home district!
27. at/ this /look
Ans: Look at this.
28. please/ turn/ on/ the/ radio/ can/ you
Ans: Can you please turn on the radio?
29. idea /oh /great
Ans: Oh, great idea!
30. yellow/ it’s /blue/ brown /and/ red
Ans: It’s blue yellow brown and red!
31. is/ library/ nearby /there/a
Ans: Is there a library nearby?
32. a /lot /thanks
Ans: Thanks a lot!
33. Dhaka /do/ you/ live/ in
Ans: Do you live in Dhaka?
34. the /most/ popular/ tourist/ spot/ Cox’s Bazar/ is
Ans: Cox’s Bazar is the most popular tourist spot.
35. I /can /go /sailing
Ans: Can I go sailing?
36. was /furious/ the /hare
Ans: The hare was furious!
37. wins/ the /slow/ but/ steady /race
Ans: Slow but steady wins the race!
38. nap /during/ he /took/ a/ the/ race
Ans: He took a nap during the race.
39. candles /on /there /are/ the/ cake
Ans: There are candles on the cake.
40. food/ like/ sweets/ there/ is/ special
Ans: There is special food, like sweets.
লেখক: মৌসুমী আক্তার, সহকারী শিক্ষক, মিরপুর মডেল স্কুল, ঢাকা
বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল
