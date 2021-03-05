পঞ্চম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা: ইংরেজি Rearrange

পঞ্চম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা : প্রশ্নোত্তর

15. like /sports/ magazines/ I

Ans: I like sports magazines.

16. are/ there /in /a /year /how/ many /months

Ans: How many months are there in a year?

17. food/ food/ what/ is /good

Ans: What food is good food?

18. grains/ energy/ give/ us

Ans: Grains give us energy.

19. and/ dairy/ us/ strong/ protein/ make

Ans: Protein and dairy make us strong.

20. eyes /eggs/ help/ our

Ans: Eggs help our eyes.

21. vegetables/everyday/I/eat/fruits/and

Ans: I eat fruits and vegetables everyday.

22. is /at /Sima/ home

Ans: Sima is at home.

23. your/ hands/ wash/ regularly

Ans: Wash your hands regularly.

24. school/ go/ to

Ans: Go to school.

25. a/ singer/ she/ is

Ans: She is a singer.

26. my/ home/ district /I /love

Ans: I love my home district!

27. at/ this /look

Ans: Look at this.

28. please/ turn/ on/ the/ radio/ can/ you

Ans: Can you please turn on the radio?

29. idea /oh /great

Ans: Oh, great idea!

30. yellow/ it’s /blue/ brown /and/ red

Ans: It’s blue yellow brown and red!