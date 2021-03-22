শিক্ষা
পঞ্চম শ্রেণির ইংরেজি পড়াশোনা : ইউনিট ৫, লেসন ১, ২
Read the passage and answer the questions 1, 2, 3 and 4.
There are 60 seconds in a minute.
There are 60 minutes in an hour.
There are 24 hours in a day.
There are 7 days in a week.
There are 12 months in a year.
There are 365 days in a year.
There are 366 days in a leap year.
1. Match the words in Column A with their meanings in Column B. Two extra meanings are given in Column B.
Column A Column B
a. Hour i. something more
b. Tell ii. to start something
c. Full iii. to speak out something
d. Too iv. to be annoyed
e. Begin v. combination of 60 minutes
vi. something in total
vii. combination of 60 seconds
Answer to the question no 1
a. Hour = v. combination of 60 minutes
b. Tell = iii. to speak out something
c. Full = vi. something in total
d. Too = i. something more
e. Begin = ii. to start something
2. Read the following statements. Write ‘True’ for correct statement and ‘False’ for incorrect statement.
a. 60 seconds make a minute.
b. A week consists of 5 days.
c. If a year comprises 366 days, it is called a Leap Year.
d. 12 months make a year.
e. 22 hours make a day.
f. An hour comprises 60 minutes.
Answer to the question no 2
a. True; b. False; c. True; d. True;
e. False; f. True.
3. Answer the following questions.
a. How many minutes are there in an hour?
b. How many days are there in a leap year?
c. How many hours make a day?
d. How many months are there in a year?
e. How many days are there in a year?
f. How many days make a week?
Answer to the question no 3
a. There are 60 minutes in an hour.
b. There are 366 days in a leap year.
c. 24 hours make a day.
d. There are 12 months in a year.
e. There are 365 days in a year.
f. 7 days make a week.
4. Write five sentences about how to tell the time by answering the given set of questions related to the text.
(a) How many seconds make a minute?
(b) How many minutes make an hour?
(c) How many hours make half a day?
(d) How many hours make a full day?
(e) How do we count hours?
Answer to the question no 4
60 seconds make a minute. 60 minutes make an hour. 12 hours make a half of day. 24 hours make a full day. For everyday use we count hours up to 12 and counting of hours begins after 12 midnight.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
