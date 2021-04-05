পঞ্চম শ্রেণি পড়াশোনা : ইংরেজি, ইউনিট ৪, লেসন ১, ২

পঞ্চম শ্রেণির প্রাথমিক বিজ্ঞান পড়াশোনা : প্রশ্নোত্তর

Read the passage and answer the questions 2, 3 and 4.

2. Read the following statements. Write 'True' in your answer script if the statement is true. Write 'False' if the statement is false.

i. Sima is in class v.

ii. Tamal and Nasreen are students.

iii. Sima likes to walk in the park.

iv. Biju is in class v.

v. Sima loves swimming.

vi. Sima’s cousin lives in the USA.

Answer to the question no 2

i. True; ii. False; iii.True; iv.True;

v. False; vi.False.

3. Answer the following questions in sentence(s).

a. Who are the reporters?

b. Which class does Sima read in?

c. Which things does Sima like?

d. Which class does Biju read in?

e. Which things does Biju like?

f. What is the name of the magazine?

Answer to the question no 3

a. Nasreen and Tamal are the reporters.

b. Sima reads in class 5.

c. Sima likes to walk in the park. She also likes to sing.

d. Biju reads in class 5.

e. Biju likes swimming and painting. He also likes reading magazines about sports, especially football and cricket.

f. The name of the magazine is ‘English Club Magazine’

4. Write at least five sentences about how Sima and Biju spend their leisure time by answering the following set of questions related to the text.

a. Where does Sima like to walk?

b. What does Sima also like?

c. How does Sima talk to her friends?

d. Why does Biju like painting and swimming?

e. Which stories does Biju like?

Answer to the question no 4

To spend leisure time, Sima likes to walk in the park. She also likes to sing. Moreover, she talks to her friends on the Internet. On the other hand, Biju loves swimming which keeps him fit and loves painting which makes him happy. He also loves reading magazines about sports, especially football and cricket.

*লেখক: ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা