Wh Question কাকে বলে, শিক্ষার্থীদের জন্য কেন এতো প্রয়োজন

Whose [কার]

—Possessive object বা Subject-এর পরিবর্তে Whose ব্যবহৃত হয়।

বাক্য: Mita's sister is a doctor.

Wh Question: Whose sister is a doctor?

বাক্য: These books are mine.

Wh Question: Whose books are these?

What [কী/কি]

—What সাধারণত ব্যক্তিবাচক Singular ও Plural subject Object Complement-এর পরিবর্তে ব্যবহৃত হয়। Sentence-এর Main verb যদি be verb হয়

বাক্য: His name is Mr. Rahman.

Wh Question: What is his name?

বাক্য: I like to drink coffee and tea.

Wh Question: What do you like to drink?

—What দিয়ে যদি Subjectকে প্রশ্ন করা হয়, অর্থাৎ What যদি subject-এর পরিবর্তে বসে।

বাক্য: This made him sad.

Wh Question: What made him sad?

বাক্য: Her result made me happy.

Wh Question: What made you happy?

বাক্য: The noise disturbed me.

Wh Question: What disturbed you?

বাক্য: He looks for a job.

Wh Question: What does he look for?

—কোনো Sentence-এর Object-এ উল্লেখিত কোনো Adjective যদি Noun-এর আগে বসে Noun-টি একটি বিশেষ ধরনের প্রকারভেদ বোঝায় এবং What দিয়ে যদি ওই Adjective-কে প্রশ্ন করা হয়।

বাক্য: They have a wonderful goose.

Wh Question: What kind of goose do they have?

বাক্য: He has bought a nice dress.

Wh Question: What kind of dress has he bought?

Which [কোনটি]

—সাধারণত Singular ব্যক্তি ও বস্তুবাচক Subject ও Object-এর পরিবর্তে which ব্যবহৃত হয়। সাধারণত Object-এর বিশেষভাবে নির্দিষ্ট Noun-কে প্রশ্ন করতে Which-এর ব্যবহার ব্যাপক।

বাক্য: I want this boy.

Wh Question: Which boy do you want?

When [কখন]

—কোনো নির্দিষ্ট সময়ে সংঘটিত কোনো ক্রিয়ার সময়কে নির্দেশ করে প্রশ্ন করতে When দ্বারা প্রশ্ন করতে হয়।

বাক্য: He will come tomorrow.

Wh Question: When will he come?

বাক্য: I get up early in the morning.

Wh Question: When do you get up?

Where [কোথায়]

—স্থান নির্দেশ করে প্রশ্ন করতে Where দ্বারা প্রশ্ন করতে হয়।

বাক্য: I shall put it on the table.

Wh Question: Where will you put it?

বাক্য: He works in Dhaka.

Wh Question: Where does he work?

Why [কেন]

—কোনো কারণ জানার জন্য অর্থাৎ Sentence-এর উল্লিখিত কোনো ঘটনা সংঘটিত হওয়ার কারণ জানার জন্য Why দ্বারা প্রশ্ন করা হয়।

বাক্য: He is proud of his son.

Wh Question: Why is he proud?

বাক্য: Jamila went there to bring a glass of water.

Wh Question: Why did Jamila go there?

বাক্য: She is studying attentively to make a good result.