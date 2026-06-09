ক্যাডেট কলেজে ভর্তি ২০২৭। ইংরেজি: ক্যাডেটের এ প্রশ্নগুলো Fill in the gap নিয়ে

ইংরেজি

1. Fill in the blanks of the passage with appropriate words from the blank.

found, to, before, in, of

Jami was born (a) a poor family. In course (b) time he became rich. He wanted to celebrate his birthday. Unfortunately he fell sick (c) the day. He thought he would not be able to celebrate the day. But he came (d) soon. So he arranged the party and invited all his friends (e) it.

Answers: a. to, b. of, c. in, d. of, e. to.