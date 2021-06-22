পঞ্চম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা: ইংরেজি | Rearrange

পরীক্ষা
পঞ্চম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা: ইংরেজি | Rearrange
1. your/ hands/ wash/ regularly
Ans: Wash your hands regularly.
2. are/ you /going /Jessica/ where
Ans: Where are you going, Jessica?
3. you/ from /are /really /where
Ans: Really? where are you from?
4. Sima /from/ Dhaka /is
Ans: Is Sima from Dhaka?
5. know/ him/ do /you
Ans: Do you know him?
6. reading/ what /is/ he
Ans: What is he reading?
7. sit/ down/ please
Ans: Please, sit down.
8. Sima/ call/ you/ can/ I
Ans: Can I call you Sima?
9. an /hour/ meet/ you /but/ I/ in
Ans: But I can meet you in an hour.
10. English/ improve/ he/ wants /to/ his
Ans: He wants to improve his English.
11. you /spend /your/ Sima / how/ do /leisure/ time
Ans: How do you spend your leisure time, Sima?
12. you/ the/ same /can /I /ask /questions
Ans: Can I ask you the same questions?
13. like/ painting/ I /also
Ans: I also like painting.
14. funny /stories/ I/ love /reading
Ans: I love reading funny stories.
15. like /sports/ magazines/ I
Ans: I like sports magazines.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
