ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি: ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র: Right form of the verbs

32. Have, has, had, get, got ইত্যাদি verb যখন কোনো sentence-এর মধ্যে Causitive verb-এর কাজ কম, তখন ব্র্যাকেটের verb-টির Past Participle হয়।

Qus : I got the work (do) by him.

Ans : I got the work done by him.

33. Lest যুক্ত Sentence-এ lest-এর পরে যে subject থাকে, তার পরে should/ might বসে।

Qus : He studies sincerely lest he (fail) in the exam.

Ans : He studies sincerely lest he should/might fail in the exam.

34. While-এর ঠিক পরেই ব্র্যাকেটের মধ্যে যে ক্রিয়া থাকে, তার সঙ্গে ing যোগ হয়। কিন্তু while-এর পরে subject থাকলে while-এর অংশটি Past Continuous Tense হয়।

Qus : While (walk) in the garden, a snake bit him.

Ans : While walking in the garden, a snake bit him.

35. কোনো Sentence-এর verb তার subject-এর number এবং person অনুযায়ী ব্যবহৃত হয়, অর্থাৎ subject singular হলে verb singular হয়। এবং subject plural হলে verb plural হয়। যেমন:

Qus : The size of the shoes (be) short.

Ans : The size of the shoes is short.

36. একই দৈর্ঘ্য, পরিমাণ বা স্থান বুঝালে subject দেখতে plural হলেও verb singular হয়।

Qus : Fifty miles (be) a long way.

Ans : Fifty miles is a long way.

37. কোনো Sentence যদি there দ্বারা শুরু হয় এবং তারপর যদি singular number থাকে, তাহলে there-এর পরে singular verb বসে। আর plural number থাকলে there-এর পর plural verb বসে।

Qus : There (be) a high school in our village.

Ans : There is a high school in our village.

