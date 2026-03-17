ইংরেজির Rearrange–গুলো পড়ে নাও

ইংরেজি: Rearrange
প্রিয় প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষার্থী, তোমাদের পরীক্ষা এপ্রিল মাসে অনুষ্ঠিত হবে। আজ ইংরেজির ৮ নম্বর প্রশ্নের গুরুত্বপূর্ণ Rearrange গুলো দেওয়া হলো।
# Rearrange words in the correct order to make meaningful sentences.
Set-1
a. what/ you/ you/ eat/ are.
b. plenty/ these/ should/ of/ you/ eat/ foods.
c. are/ foods/ which/ good?
d. these/ eat/ moderately/ foods.
e. important/ how/ are/ these/ foods!
Answer
a. You are what you eat.
b. You should eat plenty of these foods.
c. Which foods are good?
d. Eat these foods moderately.
e. How important these foods are!
Set-2
a. to/ going/ am/ Chittagong/ I
b. Jessica/ from/ is/ where?
c. me/ clap/ with
d. what/interesting/magazine/is/it/an!
e. stop/ didn’t/ he
Answer
a. I am going to Chittagong.
b. Where is Jessica from?
c. Clap with me.
d. What an interesting magazine it is!
e. He didn’t stop.
Set-3
a. eat/ fruits/ vegetables/ everyday/ I/ and
b. food/ food/ is/ good/ what?
c. picture/ at/ the/ look/ pyramid/ the/ of/ food
d. Shouldn’t/ you/ a lot/ eat/of/ chocolate
e. that/ wonderful/ oh,/ sounds!
Answer
a. I eat fruits and vegetables everyday.
b. What food is good food?
c. Look at the picture of the food pyramid.
d. You shouldn’t eat a lot of chocolate.
e. Oh, that sounds wonderful!
Set-4
a. a/ morning/ it/ is/ winter.
b. have/ your/ homework/ you/ done?
c. no/ there/ is/ on/ the/ one/ road.
d. silent/ atmosphere/ how/ is/ the!
e. I/ to/ enjoy/ the/ songs/ want/ the/ birds/ of.
Answer
a. It is a winter morning.
b. Have you done your homework?
c. There is no one on the road.
d. How silent the atmosphere is!
e. I want to enjoy the songs of the birds.
Set-5
a. in/ five/ Sima/ is/ class.
b. do/ spend/ you/ how/ time/ your/ leisure?
c. name/ your/ me/ tell.
d. good/ very/ not/ I/ at/ am/ painting.
e. nice/ is/ painting/ how/ your!
Answer
a. Sima is in class five.
b. How do you spend your leisure time?
c. Tell me your name.
d. I am not very good at painting.
e. How nice your painting is!
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা