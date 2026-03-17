ইংরেজির Rearrange–গুলো পড়ে নাও

Set-3

a. eat/ fruits/ vegetables/ everyday/ I/ and

b. food/ food/ is/ good/ what?

c. picture/ at/ the/ look/ pyramid/ the/ of/ food

d. Shouldn’t/ you/ a lot/ eat/of/ chocolate

e. that/ wonderful/ oh,/ sounds!

Answer

a. I eat fruits and vegetables everyday.

b. What food is good food?

c. Look at the picture of the food pyramid.

d. You shouldn’t eat a lot of chocolate.

e. Oh, that sounds wonderful!

Set-4

a. a/ morning/ it/ is/ winter.

b. have/ your/ homework/ you/ done?

c. no/ there/ is/ on/ the/ one/ road.

d. silent/ atmosphere/ how/ is/ the!

e. I/ to/ enjoy/ the/ songs/ want/ the/ birds/ of.

Answer

a. It is a winter morning.

b. Have you done your homework?

c. There is no one on the road.

d. How silent the atmosphere is!

e. I want to enjoy the songs of the birds.