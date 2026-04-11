পরীক্ষার আগে রিভিশন দাও আরেকবার

∎ A Firefighter

A firefighter is brave. He saves people. He works in danger. He fights fire. He wears special clothes. He uses water. He uses tools. He drives a fire truck. He works day and night. He helps people. He saves lives. He is very strong. He is very active. He is always ready. He takes risks. We respect him. He is a hero. He is helpful. He is important. We thank firefighters.

∎ My Friend

My friend’s name is Rafi. He is very kind. He is my best friend. He reads in my class. He comes to school daily. He is very polite. He helps me in study. I help him too. We sit together. We share our books. We play in the field. He plays football well. He also likes cricket. He is honest. He speaks the truth. He respects teachers. He loves his parents. He is very friendly. I like him very much. I am proud of my friend.

∎ Healthy Foods

Healthy foods are good for us. They keep us strong. They keep us fit. We should eat healthy food daily. Fruits are healthy. Vegetables are also healthy. Milk is very good. Eggs are useful food. Fish is good for the body. Rice and bread give energy. We should drink clean water. Healthy food helps us grow. It makes our body strong. It keeps us free from disease. We should avoid junk food. Too much sweets are bad. Fast food is not good. We should eat fresh food. Good food makes us active. Healthy food is important for life.