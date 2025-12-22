বাক্য গঠনে চাই ভার্বের ঠিক প্রয়োগ

ইংরেজি: Right Form of Verbs
Set-1
Que: They — (celebrate) Eid next week.
Ans: They will celebrate Eid next week.
Que: He — (speak) English fluently.
Ans: He speaks English fluently.
Que: We — (visit) many places last year.
Ans: We visited many places last year.
Que: She — (draw) a picture now.
Ans: She is drawing a picture now.
Que: The dog — (bark) loudly at
night.
Ans: The dog barks loudly at night.
Set-2
Que: I — (not/write) a letter yesterday.
Ans: I did not write a letter yesterday.
Que: They — (come) here every evening.
Ans: They come here every evening.
Que: The boy — (run) fast now.
Ans: The boy is running fast now.
Que: I — (just/finish) my tea.
Ans: I have just finished my tea.
Que: She — (just/leave) the office.
Ans: She has just left the office.
Set-3
Que: They — (just/arrive) at the bus stop.
Ans: They have just arrived at the bus stop.
Que: He — (just/send) the email.
Ans: He has just sent the email.
Que: We — (just/meet) our teacher.
Ans: We have just met our
teacher.
Que: I — (study) while my sister — (cook) dinner.
Ans: I was studying while my sister was cooking dinner.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা