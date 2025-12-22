পরীক্ষা

প্রাথমিক মেধা যাচাই পরীক্ষা—ইংরেজি

বাক্য গঠনে চাই ভার্বের ঠিক প্রয়োগ

লেখা: ইকবাল খান

ইংরেজি: Right Form of Verbs

Set-1

Que: They — (celebrate) Eid next week.

Ans: They will celebrate Eid next week.

Que: He — (speak) English fluently.

Ans: He speaks English fluently.

Que: We — (visit) many places last year.

Ans: We visited many places last year.

Que: She — (draw) a picture now.

Ans: She is drawing a picture now.

Que: The dog — (bark) loudly at

night.

Ans: The dog barks loudly at night.

Set-2

Que: I — (not/write) a letter yesterday.

Ans: I did not write a letter yesterday.

Que: They — (come) here every evening.

Ans: They come here every evening.

Que: The boy — (run) fast now.

Ans: The boy is running fast now.

Que: I — (just/finish) my tea.

Ans: I have just finished my tea.

Que: She — (just/leave) the office.

Ans: She has just left the office.

Set-3

Que: They — (just/arrive) at the bus stop.

Ans: They have just arrived at the bus stop.

Que: He — (just/send) the email.

Ans: He has just sent the email.

Que: We — (just/meet) our teacher.

Ans: We have just met our

teacher.

Que: I — (study) while my sister — (cook) dinner.

Ans: I was studying while my sister was cooking dinner.

  • ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
    বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

