নির্দেশনা মেনে বাক্য পরিবর্তন করো

ইংরেজি: ১২ নম্বর প্রশ্ন

জুনিয়র বৃত্তি পরীক্ষায় ইংরেজিতে ১২ নম্বর প্রশ্ন থাকবে Changing sentence-এর ওপর।

Change the following sentences as directed in the brackets.

1.

a) Our Independence Day is a memorable day in our national life. (Exclamatory)

b) The valiant fighters fought bravely. (Interrogative)

c) Our freedom fighters are braver than most other persons. (Positive)

d) There was nobody but supported the freedom fighters. (Affirmative)

e) Our freedom fighters cannot be forgotten. (Active)

f) Truthfulness is the greatest of all virtues in a man. (Comparative)

g) It brings peace of mind. (Interrogative)

h) Everybody respects a truthful person. (Future Indefinite Tense)

i) Who does not love a truthful person? (Passive) Many persons of the world have become great by virtue of truthfulness.

j) How peaceful life becomes when you follow truthfulness! (Assertive)

Answer

a) What a memorable day our Independence Day is in our national life!

b) Didn’t the valiant fighters fight bravely?

c) Very few persons are as brave as our freedom fighters.

d) Everybody supported the freedom fighters.

e) We cannot forget our freedom fighters.

f) Truthfulness is greater than all other virtues in a man.

g) Doesn’t it bring peace of mind?

h) Everybody will respect a truthful person.

i) By whom is a truthful person not loved?

j) Life becomes very peaceful when you follow truthfulness.