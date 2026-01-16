অনুচ্ছেদ লেখতে Suffix & Prefix ঠিক করো

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র: ৬ নম্বর প্রশ্ন
Prefixes and Suffixes
# Complete the text adding suffixes, prefixes or the both with the root words given in the parenthesis.
8.
Mobile phone is a great (a) — (invent) — of modern science. The (b) — (consume) — of mobile phone are increasing day by day. People are getting benefits. But it is (c) — (fortunate) — that mobile phone sometimes (d) — (comes) — a cause of health hazard, especially the (e) — (child) — are affected much. According to the (f) — (science) — mobile phone causes brain tumours. (g) — (gene) — damage and many other (h) — (cure) — diseases. They believe that (i) — (visible) — uncontrolled radioactivity of mobile phone causes (j) — (repairable) — damage to human body. They say that the (k) — (govern) — should control radioactive sources. (l) — (along) — people should be made aware of (m) — (harm) — aspects of using mobile phone (n) — (excess) —.
Answer: a. invention; b. consumers; c. unfortunate; d. becomes;
e. children; f. scientists; g. genetic;
h. incurable; i. invisible; j. irreparable; k. government; l. Alongside;
m. harmful; n. excessively.
9.
Education is essential for any kind of (a) — (develop) — .The poor socio-economic condition of our country can be (b) — (large) — attributed to many people’s (c) — (accessibility) — to education. Many (d) — (literate) — people do not have any knowledge of health, sanitation and (e) — (populate) — control. It (f) — (able) — us to perform our duties (g) — (proper) —. It enhances our (h) — (able) — to raise crops, store food and protect the (i) — (environ) —. Education helps us to adopt a (j) — (ration) — attitude. It provides us with an (k) — (lightened) — awareness about things and this awareness is a (l) — (requisite) — for social development. So, we should make people aware of the (m) — (import) — of education so that the country can make progress (n) — (rapid) —.
Answer: a. development; b. largely;
c. inaccessibility; d. illiterate;
e. population; f. enables; g. properly; h. ability; i. environment; j. rational; k. enlightened; l. prerequisite;
m. importance; n. rapidly.
10.
A good student is always (a) — (mind) — of his studies. He is (b) — (respect) — of his (c) — (teach) — and superiors. He never (d) — (honour) — anybody. He is free from (e) — (behavior) — and never rude to his classmates. As he is (f) — (study) — he never wastes his time in vain. He is also sincere and listens to his teachers (g) — (attentive) — so that he can be (h) — (success) — in life. His punctuality and (i) — (determine) — help him to (j) — (take) — and solve any difficult work or job. But he is not (k) — (differ) — to his moral character. He never mixes with bad boys who are (l) — (involve) — in various types of (m) — (crime) — activities. Rather he gets (n) — (attract) — to all good things.
Answer: a. mindful; b. respectful;
c. teachers; d. dishonours;
e. misbehavior; f. studious;
g. attentively; h. successful;
i. determination; j. undertake;
k. indifferent; l. involved;
m. criminal; n. attracted.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন িবশ্বাস, সহকারী অধ্যাপক
ঢাকা েরসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা