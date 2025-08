প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৫: প্রশ্নপত্রের কাঠামো ও নম্বর বিভাজন প্রকাশ

২.

বিষয়: ইংরেজি—

পূর্ণমান: ১০০, সময়: ২ ঘণ্টা ৩০ মিনিট

# Read the text/dialogue and answer the questions 1, 2 and 3. This text/dialogue will be given from the textbook, 'English for Today,' of Class V.

1. Match the given words to their meanings—1x5=5

2. Make meaningful sentence with the given words —1x5=5

3. Answer the following questions in sentence (s). 6 short constructed response questions will be given, and students will have to answer all of them. — 3x6=18

# Read the text/dialogue and answer the question 4, 5 and 6. Then text/dialogue will not be given from the textbook, 'English for Today,' of Class V.

4. Fill in the blanks with the appropriate word from the box — 1x5=5

5. Multiple Choice Questions—1x5=5

6. Answer the following questions in sentence (s). 5 short constructed response questions will be given, and students will have to answer all of them.— 3x5=15

7. Make WH questions from the given statements. Students will make questions underlined word (s).— 1x6=6

8. Rearrange the given words in the correct order to make meaningful sentence/ Rearrange the given sentences in the correct order to make a meaningful text/story.—1x6=6

9. Rewrite the sentences using capitalization and punctuation marks. —0.5x10=5

10. Fill up the Form/ Fill in the blanks (using information related to days, months, cardinal and ordinal numbers, or words for figures). — 1x5=5

11. Complete the sentences/text using the correct form of verbs. —1x5=5

12. Write a simple personal letter (clues will be given). —10

13. Write a short composition (free writing or by answering a set of questions.) —10

# জেনে রাখো: No alternative for any question item (s).