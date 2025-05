জাতীয় বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে ভর্তি পরীক্ষা: মানবিক শাখা—মডেল টেস্ট-২

ইংরেজি-২০

1. Choose the correct spelling—

a. Cameraderi b. Camaradry c. Camaraderie d. Cameraderie

2. ‘Cul-de-sac’ means—

a. impasse b. trumoil c. a dark street d. a curve

3. The synonym of ‘Belligerent’ is—

a. friendly b. flexible c. pugnacious d. repugnant

4. After-suspended for misbehaviour, the student requested reconsideration.

a. having been b. having c. have d. was

5. If Vertex: Pyramid then—

a. Strand: Hair b. Frame: Picture c. Summit: Mountain d. Rung: Ladder

6. ‘Take with a grain of salt’ means—

a. not to take something too seriously

b. not to harm anyone

c. not to injure someone

d. not to feel insulted by someone

7. The antonym of the word ‘Equanimity’ is—

a. agitation b. aplomb c. ataraxy d. assurance

8. The ‘odd one’ is—

a. Brilliant b. Luminescent c. Bright d. Brittle

9. The word ‘homogeneous’ means—

a. diverse b. homely c. correct d. uniform

10. ‘The British Isles’ are—

a. The United Kingdom b. The United States

c. England d. Scotland and Ireland

11. Where can we find ‘Spanish influence’?

a. in the southwest of the US b. in English c. in pronunciation d. elsewhere

12. The word ‘extensively’ is—

a. noun b. an adjective c. an adverb d. none of A, B and C

13. The word ‘tremendous’means—

a. terrible b. shocking c. great d. excellent

14. Choose the correct spelling.

a. pnemonia b. nemonia c. nemonea d. pneumonia

15. The word ‘niche’ means—

a. statue b. proper place c. humble d. confusion

16. It is difficult to get rid-all the—

a. of, refuse b. from, animals c. by, rubbish d. with, filth

17. Global warming may have a-effect on life.

a. pollutant b. industrious c. disastrous d. destruction

18. The phrase ‘by all means’ means—

a. meaningful b. uncertainty c. by hook or crook d. certainly

19. Choose the translation of the sentence.

a. He has been suffering from fever for the last four days.

b. He had fever for the last four days.

c. He has suffered from fever for the last four days.

d. He has fever for the last four days.

20. Which sentence is correct?

a. He casted his vote for you.

b. He offered his vote for you.

c. He cast his vote for you.

d. He dropped his vote for you.