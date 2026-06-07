এইচএসসি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। বাংলা ২য় পত্র: অনুবাদ—অনুবাদগুলো পড়ো, অনুশীলন করো

বাংলা ২য় পত্র: অনুবাদ
প্রিয় এইচএসসি পরীক্ষার্থী, বাংলা ২য় পত্রে ৭ নম্বর প্রশ্ন থাকবে পারিভাষিক শব্দ ও অনুবাদের ওপর। এ প্রশ্নে নম্বর থাকবে ১০। যেকোনো একটি প্রশ্নের ওপর উত্তর করতে হবে। তোমার প্রস্তুতি অনুযায়ী এ প্রশ্নের উত্তর করবে।
1.
A newspaper is a storehouse of knowledge. We can know the conditions, manners, customs of other countries of the world from a newspaper. In fact, it is the summary of all current history. We cannot think of modern life without a newspaper.
অনুবাদ: সংবাদপত্র জ্ঞানের ভান্ডার। সংবাদপত্রের মাধ্যমে আমরা বিশ্বের অন্যান্য দেশের অবস্থা, আচার-আচরণ ও প্রথা সম্পর্কে জানতে পারি। প্রকৃতপক্ষে এটা চলিত ইতিহাসের একটি সারসংক্ষেপ। সংবাদপত্রহীন আধুনিক জীবন আমরা চিন্তা করতে পারি না।
2.
A garden is not a source of beauty only. It is also a source of income to men. Men for their great love of flowers decorate their house with them on occasions. Men love flowers, for they are the symbols of beauty and purity. A village home without any garden looks bare and poor.
অনুবাদ: বাগান কেবল সৌন্দর্যের উৎস নয়।
এটা মানুষের আয়ের উৎসও বটে। ফুলের প্রতি অসীম ভালোবাসার জন্যই বিভিন্ন অনুষ্ঠান উপলক্ষে তারা ফুল দিয়ে গৃহ সাজায়। ফুল
সুন্দর ও পবিত্রতার প্রতীক বলে মানুষ ফুলকে ভালোবাসে। বাগান ছাড়া গ্রামের বাড়ি শূন্য ও অসুন্দর দেখায়।
3.
Family is the first school where the child learns his lessons. The first lessons are very essential for developing his mind. He sees, hears and begins to learn in his family. Family builds his character. In a good family honest and healthy men are made.
অনুবাদ: পরিবারই প্রথম বিদ্যালয়, যেখানে একটি শিশু তার প্রথম পাঠ শেখে। তার মানসিক উন্নতির জন্য প্রথম পাঠগুলো খুবই জরুরি। সে তার পরিবার থেকে দেখতে, শুনতে ও শুরু করতে শেখে। পরিবারই তার চরিত্র গঠন করে। ভালো পরিবারে সৎ ও সুস্থ মানুষ তৈরি হয়।
4.
All of us should try to improve our education. Because development of a country is not possible without educating her total population. So, the number of schools and colleges should be increased. Teachers, students, guardians all should have passion for education. True education is not possible in an institution where there is no discipline. Giving due respect to the teachers in a society is also a must.
অনুবাদ: শিক্ষার উন্নতির জন্য আমাদের সবার চেষ্টা করা উচিত। কারণ, গোটা জনগোষ্ঠীকে শিক্ষিত করতে না পারলে দেশের উন্নতি সম্ভব নয়। তাই স্কুল-কলেজের সংখ্যা বাড়ানো উচিত। শিক্ষক, শিক্ষার্থী ও অভিভাবক সমাজ সবারই শিক্ষার প্রতি অনুরাগ থাকা বাঞ্ছনীয়। যে শিক্ষায়তনে শৃঙ্খলা নেই, সেখানে প্রকৃত শিক্ষা সম্ভব নয়। সমাজে শিক্ষকের উপযুক্ত মর্যাদাদানও একান্ত প্রয়োজন।
5.
A language never stands still. It is always changing and developing. Their changes were rapid in primitive societies; but slow in advanced ones because the invention of printing and the spread of education has fixed a traditional usage. The only important change that English has undergone since the sixteenth century is a very large increase in its vocabulary.
অনুবাদ: ভাষা কখনো থেমে থাকে না। এটি সততই পরিবর্তনশীল ও বিকাশমান। প্রাচীন সমাজে ভাষার পরিবর্তন ছিল ত্বরিত; তবে মুদ্রণের আবিষ্কার ও শিক্ষার প্রসার একটি গতানুগতিক ধারা নির্ধারণ করেছে বলে সমাজে এর বিকাশের গতি মন্থর। ইংরেজি ভাষায় ষোল শতক থেকে একমাত্র গুরুত্বপূর্ণ যে পরিবর্তনটি সাধিত হয়েছে, সেটি হলো এর শব্দভান্ডারের ব্যাপক সমৃদ্ধি।
6.
Always speak the truth. Never tell a lie. Nobody believes a liar. Even if he speaks the truth, he is considered a liar. Nobody in the world is as unfortunate as he.
অনুবাদ: সদা সত্য কথা বলবে। কখনো মিথ্যা বলো না। মিথ্যাবাদীকে কেউ বিশ্বাস করে না। সে সত্য কথা বললেও মিথ্যাবাদী বলে বিবেচিত হয়। সংসারে তার মতো হতভাগ্য কেউ নেই।
7.
Man cannot live alone. So he likes to keep company. He cannot do without the help of other even for a day. For this reason men have been living together for many days. This is called social life. None can go according to this sweet will in society.
অনুবাদ: মানুষ একা বাস করতে পারে না। তাই সে সঙ্গী রাখতে পছন্দ করে। অন্যের সাহায্য ছাড়া সে একদিনও চলতে পারে না। এ জন্য মানুষ বহুকাল ধরে একত্রে বসবাস করে আসছে। একেই বলে সমাজজীবন। সমাজে কেউ তার খেয়ালখুশিমতো চলতে পারে না।
মোস্তাফিজুর রহমান, শিক্ষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ নূর মোহাম্মদ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা