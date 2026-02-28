Right Form of Verb দুটি দেখে নাও

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র: Right Form of Verb
Read the text and fill in the gaps with the correct form of verbs as per subject and context.
1.
Man is a social and rational being. He (a) — (have) freedom of choice, thought and expression. But everybody should (b) — (consider) that he is not the only person in a society. There (c) — (be) many persons in society and they (d) — (have) the same right that one (e) — (expect) from one’s society. So, to (f) — (form) a peaceful society one should be watchful to see that other’s rights are not violated. Every citizen must (g) — (cultivate) the habit of obeying the rules and regulations of society. Selfishness (h) — (not help) society. Rather it (i) — (destroy) the peace and happiness of others. So, we all (j) — (think) of the greater interest of society. By (k) —(work) selflessly for the people and society, we (l) — (make) the world a peaceful habitation. This (m) — (expect) from a true human being who (n) — (render) selfless service for the welfare of people.
Answer: a. should have/has; b. consider; c. are; d. have; e. expects; f. form; g. cultivate; h. does not help; i. destroys; j. should think; k. working; l. can make; m. is expected; n. renders/will render.
2.
Cricket is a popular game. Both the young and the old (a) — (get) pleasure from this game. In fact, cricket (b) — (call) the gentlemen’s game. It (c) — (entertain) us with politeness and discipline. A sense of brotherhood and fraternity (d) — (create) among the playing nations through it. At present, cricket is the most popular game in Bangladesh. The English (e) —(play) it here in this subcontinent and since then it (f) — (become) an integral part of our entertainment. Our team (g) — (consist) of skilled players. They already (h) —(show) their performance in several matches. But it is a matter of sorrow that sometimes our players (i) — (play) so poorly that our countrymen (j) — (become) astonished. A proverb (k) —(go) that practice (l) — (make) a man perfect. Our cricketers (m) —(practise) vigorously so that they (n) — (do) better performance in future.
Answer: a. get; b. is called;
c. entertains; d. is created; e. played/used to play; f. has become/became; g. consists; h. have already shown;
i. play; j. become; k. goes; l. makes; m. must/have to; n. can do.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন িবশ্বাস, সহকারী অধ্যাপক
ঢাকা েরসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা