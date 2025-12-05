প্রাথমিক মেধা যাচাই পরীক্ষা-ইংরেজি : জোর দাও শর্ট কম্পোজিশনে

2. Language Club

Sima and Tamal are in the Town Hall Language Club. They come to the club to practise speaking English. They listen to CDs and watch DVDs in English or speak English with friends. Today there is a young man in the club named Andy

Smith. He is reading a book about Bangladesh

3. Maria

Maria is happy. Maria hopes to go to university one day. Her teachers think that she can. Maria wants to set up a school of her own so that she can teach visually impaired children. Before this, Maria wants to be a writer. She wants to write a book about her feelings and experiences.

4. The Olympic Games

The Olympic Games is the biggest sports competition in the world. The Olympic Games are held every four years in a different host city. More than 200 nations and about 13,000 athletes take part in the Olympics. The first Olympic Games were held in Greece about 3,000 years ago. The modern Olympic Games began in 1896.