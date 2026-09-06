ইংরেজি My Home District–এর ১০টি প্রশ্নোত্তর। প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬

ইংরেজি: My Home District
∎ Question & answer
1. Where is Kishoreganj situated?
Answer: Kishoreganj is situated in the northeastern part of Bangladesh.
2. Which river flows through Kishoreganj town?
Answer: The Narasunda River flows through Kishoreganj town.
3. Where were most of the lyrics of Maimansingha Gitika composed?
Answer: Most of the lyrics of Maimansingha Gitika were composed in Kishoreganj.
4. What sets the scene for many folk tales and palas?
Answer: The rivers, haors and green fields set the scene for many folk tales and palas.
5. Why does Fatiha feel proud?
Answer: Fatiha feels proud because she was born in Kishoreganj.
6. Who helped Fatiha collect information about Kishoreganj?
Answer: Her grandfather helped her collect information.
7. What kind of literature are Maimansingha Gitika and folk tales?
Answer: They are parts of Bangla folk literature.
8. Why is Kishoreganj an important district?
Answer: Kishoreganj is important for its history, literature, natural beauty and tourist attractions.
9. Who was Zainul Abedin?
Answer: Zainul Abedin was a famous painter of Bangladesh.
10. What is Solakia?
Answer: Solakia is the largest Eidgah in Bangladesh.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা