পরীক্ষা

ইংরেজি My Home District–এর ১০টি প্রশ্নোত্তর। প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬

লেখা: ইকবাল খান

ইংরেজি: My Home District

Question & answer

1. Where is Kishoreganj situated?

Answer: Kishoreganj is situated in the northeastern part of Bangladesh.

2. Which river flows through Kishoreganj town?

Answer: The Narasunda River flows through Kishoreganj town.

3. Where were most of the lyrics of Maimansingha Gitika composed?

Answer: Most of the lyrics of Maimansingha Gitika were composed in Kishoreganj.

4. What sets the scene for many folk tales and palas?

Answer: The rivers, haors and green fields set the scene for many folk tales and palas.

5. Why does Fatiha feel proud?

Answer: Fatiha feels proud because she was born in Kishoreganj.

6. Who helped Fatiha collect information about Kishoreganj?

Answer: Her grandfather helped her collect information.

7. What kind of literature are Maimansingha Gitika and folk tales?

Answer: They are parts of Bangla folk literature.

8. Why is Kishoreganj an important district?

Answer: Kishoreganj is important for its history, literature, natural beauty and tourist attractions.

9. Who was Zainul Abedin?

Answer: Zainul Abedin was a famous painter of Bangladesh.

10. What is Solakia?

Answer: Solakia is the largest Eidgah in Bangladesh.

  • ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
    বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

আরও পড়ুন