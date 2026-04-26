এসএসসি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। ইংরেজি ২য় পত্রে Changing Sentences-এর উত্তর দাও ১০টি

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র: Changing Sentences

1.

a. Optimism is a great quality. (Compound)

b. It leads one to be happy. (Interrogative)

c. Only the optimistic people are accepted by all. (Negative)

d. We should be optimistic about life. (Complex)

e. Most of the people are not optimistic. (Affirmative)

f. An optimistic person is fortunate. (Negative)

g. We can attract the attention of others when we are optimistic. (Simple)

h. Optimism makes life easier when we are surrounded by problems. (Simple)

i. It is a vivid quality. (Exclamatory)

j. Who does not believe this truth? (Assertive)

Answer

a. Optimism is a quality and it is a great one.

b. Doesn’t it lead one to be happy?

c. None but the optimistic people are accepted by all.

d. It is we who should be optimistic about life.

e. Most of the people are pessimistic.

f. An optimistic person is not unfortunate.

g. At the time of being optimistic, we can attract the attention of others.

h. Optimism makes life easier during problems.

i. What a vivid quality it is!

j. Everyone believes this truth