জুনিয়র বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। Capitalization & Punctuation পড়ে নাও

ইংরেজি: Capitals & Punctuation
# Use capitals and punctuation marks where necessary in the following text.
1.
My friend said to me why are you sitting alone in your room at this hour don’t you see the sky has cleared let us go out for a walk in the open field i said angrily leave me alone
Ans: My friend said to me, “Why are you sitting alone in your room at this hour? Don’t you see the sky has cleared? Let us go out for a walk in
the open field” I said angrily, “Leave me alone.”
2.
mother is an unending sweet name she loves her children never neglects her duties to them when i think my mother will leave us and embrace the eternity i am at a loss we can bear this separation
Ans: Mother is an unending sweet name. She loves her children, never neglects her duties to them. When, I think, my mother will leave us and embrace the eternity, I am at a loss how we can bear this separation.
3.
ive just finished reading the book named the spy which came in from europe have you read it runa asked
no but i saw the english film rupa replied she also asked did you enjoy
on the film
Ans: ‘I’ve just finished reading the book named ‘The Spy’ which came in from Europe. “Have you read it?’ Runa asked. “No, but I saw the English film.” Rupa replied. She also asked, “Did you enjoy on the film?”
4.
bangladesh is famous for two of its gifts of nature one is the longest sea-beach of cox’s bazar and another is the sundarbans but to be true the impact of the sundarbans on our life is far more than that of the beach
Ans: Bangladesh is famous for two of its gifts of nature. One is the longest sea-beach of Cox’s Bazar and another is the Sundarbans. But, to be true, the impact of the Sundarbans on our life is far more than that of the beach.
5.
i got up the barmans were already racing past me across the mud it was obvious that the elephant would never rise again but he was not dead he was breathing very rhythmically
Ans: I got up. The Barmans were already racing past me across the mud. It was obvious that the elephant would never rise again, but he was not dead. He was breathing very rhythmically.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন িবশ্বাস, সহকারী অধ্যাপক
ঢাকা েরসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা