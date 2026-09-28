প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। ইংরেজি—Rearrange গুলো এলোমেলো, সাজিয়ে লেখো

ইংরেজি: Rearrange

# Rearrange of the words to make meaningful sentences.

Question: down /slowly /it /comes.

Answer: It comes down slowly.

​Question: child /likes /swing /every.

Answer: Every child likes swing.

​Question: book /your /please /give /me /can /you?

Answer: Can you please give me your book?

​Question: use /I /your /can /eraser?

Answer: Can I use your eraser?