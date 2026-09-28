পরীক্ষা

প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। ইংরেজি—Rearrange গুলো এলোমেলো, সাজিয়ে লেখো

লেখা: ইকবাল খান

ইংরেজি: Rearrange

# Rearrange of the words to make meaningful sentences.

Question: down /slowly /it /comes.

Answer: It comes down slowly.

​Question: child /likes /swing /every.

Answer: Every child likes swing.

​Question: book /your /please /give /me /can /you?

Answer: Can you please give me your book?

​Question: use /I /your /can /eraser?

Answer: Can I use your eraser?

​Question: window /open /the /please.

Answer: Please open the window.

​Question: question /ask /can /I /a?

Answer: Can I ask a question?

​Question: help /me /please /can /you?

Answer: Can you please help me?

​Question: healthy /food /eat /must /we.

Answer: We must eat healthy food.

Question: fruits /vegetables /eat /lot /a /of /and.

Answer: Eat a lot of fruits and vegetables.

​Question: give /vitamins /us /energy /and.

Answer: Vitamins give us energy.

​Question: too /eat /much /sugar /do /not.

Answer: Do not eat too much sugar.

​Question: body /fit /keep /healthy /your /and.

Answer: Keep your body fit and healthy.

​Question: spent /we /quality /time /together.

Answer: We spent quality time together.

Question: dinner /eat /we /together.

Answer: We eat dinner together.

Question: TV /watches /cartoons /my /sister /on.

Answer: My sister watches cartoons on TV.

Question: loves /family /each /member /other.

Answer: Each family member loves other.

Question: sports /she /is /in /very /good.

Answer: She is very good in sports.

Question: games /won /she /many.

Answer: She won many games.

Question: champion /became /she /a /national.

Answer: She became a national champion.

​Question: study /very /hard /works /she /for.

Answer: She works very hard for study.

​Question: role /is /a /model /she.

Answer: She is a role model.

Question: song /secret /a /song /is /special.

Answer: A secret song is a special song.

​Question: song /only /I /can /this /sing.

Answer: Only I can sing this song.

Question: a /feeling /it /gives /warm.

Answer: It gives a warm feeling.

​Question: bird /a /sings /song /this.

Answer: A bird sings this song.

​Question: message /special /it /a /has.

Answer: It has a special message.

Question: tree /apple /an /boy /the /loved.

Answer: An apple tree loved the boy.

​Question: happy /boy /the /with /the /tree /played.

Answer: The boy played happily with the tree.

​Question: apples /some /eat /please.

Answer: Please eat some apples.

Question: boy /grew /the /up /older.

Answer: The boy grew up older.

​Question: left /stump /was /only /a.

Answer: Only a stump was left.

Question: keep /must /we /clean /air /our.

Answer: We must keep our air clean.

​Question: air /pollution /harmful /health /for /is.

Answer: Air pollution is harmful for health.

Question: trees /helps /air /clean /plants /the /and.

Answer: Plants and trees help clean the air.

  • ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
    বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

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