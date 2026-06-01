ক্যাডেট কলেজে ভর্তি ২০২৭: ইংরেজির বাক্যগুলো পরিবর্তন করো

ইংরেজি
1. Name the parts of speech of the underlined words.
a. Let me go now.
b. Alas! I am undone.
c. The servant rushed into downstairs.
d. Runa has sat between Ripa and Lima.
e. This car is desirable to all.
Answers
a. Verb b. Interjection c. Noun
d. Preposition e. Adjective
2. Transform the sentences.
a. Nobody has stolen your book. (Passive)
b. She wrote a letter. She destroyed it. (use after)
c. This is my pen. (use mine)
d. Your parents will come. (tag question)
e. I want to read. Please light the lamp. (Use so that)
Answers
a. Your book has not been stolen.
b. She destroyed the letter after writing it.
c. This pen is mine.
d. Won’t they?
e. Please light the lamp so that I can read.
3. Correct the following sentences.
a. She is junior than I.
b. It is I who is responsible for it.
c. I bought some furnitures .
d. Many a boy have been selected for the post.
e. Nabil, as well as his cousins, are tall.
Answers
a. She is junior to me.
b. It is I who am responsible for it.
c. I bought some furniture.
d. Many a boy has been selected for the post.
e. Nabil, as well as his cousins, is tall.
অধ্যাপক মোহাম্মদ আফলাতুন, অধ্যক্ষ
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