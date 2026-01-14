Suffix & Prefix পড়ে অনুচ্ছেদ ঠিক করো

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র: ৬ নম্বর প্রশ্ন
Prefixes and Suffixes
# Complete the text adding suffixes, prefixes or the both with the root words given in the parenthesis.
1.
Bangladesh is an (a) — (dependent) — country, but she is still burdened with poverty, (b) — (population) —, (c) — (employ) —, corruption, food (d) — (deficient) —, natural calamities, power crisis, etc. Considering all these, the present (e) — (govern) —has aimed at making a digital Bangladesh to (f) — (come) most of these problems. The actual aim of (g) — (digit) — Bangladesh is to establish technology-based government, which will emphasize the overall (h) — (develop) — of the country, and the nation. The country has (i) — (ready) — fixed its target for the
(j) — (achieve) — of digital Bangladesh by 2021. By establishing digital Bangladesh, we will be able to enhance (k) — (transparent) — and (l) — (account) —. As a result, (m) — (corrupt) — will be
(n) — (remark) — reduced.
Answer: a. independent;
b. overpopulation; c. unemployment;
d. deficiency; e. government;
f. overcome; g. digital; h. development; i. already; i. achievement;
k. transparency; l. accountability;
m. corruption; n. remarkably.
2.
The books of famous (a) — (write) — are put on sale in the book fair. Most of the (b) — (visit) — buy books of different (c) — (publish) — Almost no visitor returns from the fair without making any purchase. The (d) — (buy) — like to buy at a fair price. Our book fair is always (e) — (crowd) —. As (f) — (vary) — books are (g) — (play) — in a fair, the buyers get a scope to choose books. They buy their (h) — (choose) — books after a long search. This facility is (i) — (available) — in any place other than a book fair. A book fair is always (i) — (come) — to the students. A book fair plays a great role in our (k) — (culture) — development by creating (1) — (enthuse) — among the readers. New (m) — (write) — also get (n) — (introduce) — to the readers.
Answer: a. writers; b. visitors;
c. publishers; d. buyers; e. crowded;
f. various; g. displayed; h. chosen;
i. unavailable; j. welcoming; k. cultural; l. enthusiasm; m. writers; n. introduced.
3.
Life without (a) — (sure) — and pleasure is dull. Life becomes (b) — (charm) — if it does not have any time to enjoy the (c) — (beauty) — objects of nature. (d) — (monotony) — work hinders the (e) — (smooth) — of work. Leisure (f) — (new) — our spirit to work. Everybody knows that (g) — (work) is (h) — (harm) —. Leisure does not mean (i) — (averse) —to work. It gives freshness and (j) — (create) — to our mind. So, we should (k) — (joy) — some leisure in order to get (1) — (revitalize) —. Otherwise, we will lose (m) — (vital) — to work. But leisure should be spent (n) — (please) —.
Answer: a. leisure; b. charmless;
c. beautiful; d. Monotonous;
e. smoothness; f. renews; g. overwork; h. harmful; i. aversion; j. recreation;
k. enjoy; l. revitalized; m. vitality;
n. pleasantly.
4.
King Solomon was (a) — (fame) — for his (b) — (wise) — He was blessed with (c) — (ordinary) — knowledge and it was really beyond people’s (d) — (imagine) —. One day, the Queen of Sheba wanted to test how wise he was. Solomon was given two kinds of flowers. One was (e) — (nature) — and the other was (f) — (artifice) — As he had a close (g) — (associate) — with nature, he had been (h) — (success) — to differentiate them. In this way, his (i) — (repute) — of (i) — (multidimensional) — knowledge spread all over the world. Very often people from home and (k) — (road) — came to visit him. People used to have (1) — (significance) — discussion with him. This discussion was not only (m) — (intelligence) — but also (n) — (interest) —.
Answer: a. famous; b. wisdom;
c. extraordinary; d. imagination;
e. natural; f. artificial; g. association;
h. successful; i. reputation;
j. multidimensional; k. abroad;
l. significant; m. intelligent;
n. interesting.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন িবশ্বাস, সহকারী অধ্যাপক
ঢাকা েরসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা