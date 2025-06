এসএসসি ২০২৬ সালের পরীক্ষার পুনর্বিন্যাসিত সিলেবাস

৪.

ইংরেজি দ্বিতীয় পত্র— [বিষয় কোড: ১০৮, পূর্ণ নম্বর: ১০০]

Grammar/Writing Items—

1. Adjective:

Contents: Articles, Determiners, Degree of Comparisons, Quantifiers.

2.Verbs and Tenses:

Contents: Regular and Irregular Verbs, Be Verbs, Finite Verbs, Transitive and Intransitive Verbs, Infinitive, Gerunds, Participle, Modals.

3. Adverb and Adverbials.

4. Prepositions.

5. Sentences:

Contents: Types of Sentences (Affirmative, Negative, Interrogative, Exclamatory, Simple, Complex, Compound), WH Questions, Tag Questions, Sentence Connectors, Punctuation and Capitalization.

Writing Part—

1. Writing Paragraph,

2. Writing CV with cover letter,

3. Writing short Composition,

4. Practice Class.