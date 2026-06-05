এইচএসসি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র: ২ নম্বর প্রশ্ন- Prepositions বেশ সহজ, নম্বর ৫

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র: ২ নম্বর প্রশ্ন
Gap filling activities without clues (Prepositions)
Set–1
During holidays when my mother went to sleep (a) noon, we went to the railway line. There, along with other children I watched how the trains passed (b) innumerable unknown facts. My father got an appointment
(c) a town school and he move
(d) the town immediately with all the members of the family. I was admitted (e) my father’s school. I felt that my school fellows had no feeling (f) one another as we had in the village. However, I have gradually adjusted myself (g) town life. I am happy with my new friends but my heart aches (h) the happy childhood days. Childhood is free (i) worries and has infinite capacity (j) enjoyment.
Answer
a. at, b. with, c. in, d. to, e. to/into,
f. for, g. to, h. for, i. from, j. for
Set–2
A good student is never indifferent
(a) his studies. He always adheres
(b) his studies. He does not learn things (c) rote. He does not hunt
(d) traditional guide books. Moreover, he has great thirst (e) knowledge. For this, he does not confine himself (f) the traditional studies. He is always aware (g) the current affairs (h) the world. He abides (i) his teachers advice and jots (j) their lectures.
Answer
a. to, b. to, c. by, d. for, e. for, f. to, g. of, h. of, i. by, j. down
Set 3
The great ship Titanic sailed (a) New York (b) Southampton (c) April 10, 1912. She was carrying 1316 passengers and a crew (d) 891. At that time she was the largest ship and was regarded (e) unsinkable. The tragic sinking (f) this great ship will always be remembered because she went down (g) her first voyage (h) heavy loss (i) life which was (j) imagination.
Answer
a. at, b. in, c. on, d. to, e. from, f. up, g. to, h. in, i. with, j. to
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন িবশ্বাস, সহকারী অধ্যাপক
ঢাকা েরসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা