জুনিয়র বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। Changing Sentences গুলো পরিবর্তন করে লেখো

ইংরেজি: Changing Sentences
∎ Change the following sentences as directed in the brackets.
1.
a) What a useful source of knowledge newspaper is! (Assertive)
b) It carries both local and international news. (Negative)
c) It reflects the whole world like a mirror. (Optative)
d) We cannot help reading newspaper daily. (Affirmative)
e) It contains authentic news. (Optative)
f) Newspaper is very helpful. (Exclamatory)
g) By reading newspapers, we enrich our knowledge. (Simple Past)
h) It is called the people’s parliament. (Interrogative)
i) Newspaper is very important. (Exclamatory)
j) You should read newspaper to know more about the outside world. (Imperative)
Answer
a) Newspaper is a very useful source of knowledge.
b) It carries not only local but also international news.
c) May it reflect the whole world like a mirror.
d) We must read newspaper daily.
e) May it contain authentic news.
f) How helpful newspaper is!
g) By reading newspapers, we enriched our knowledge.
h) Isn’t it called the people’s parliament?
i) How important newspaper is!
j) Read newspaper to know more about the outside world.
2.
a) Man is the maker of his own fortune. (Optative)
b) He should make a proper use of his time. (Imperative)
c) The person doing otherwise must suffer in life. (Negative)
d) The lazy suffer miserably in the long run. (Exclamatory)
e) To kill time is like committing suicide. (Interrogative)
f) Our life is nothing but the sum total of hours, days and years. (Affirmative)
g) Youth is the most valuable season of life. (Negative)
h) In youth can’t it be shaped easily? (Assertive)
i) You have to use the morning hours of life. (Simple Past)
j) It is called the seed time of life. (Interrogative)
Answer
a) May man be the maker of his own fortune.
b) Let him make a proper use of his time.
c) The person doing otherwise cannot but suffer in life.
d) How miserably the lazy suffer in the long run!
e) Isn’t killing time like committing suicide?
f) Our life is only the sum total of hours, days and years.
g) No other season of life is as valuable as youth.
h) In youth, it can be shaped easily.
i) You had to use the morning hours of life.
j) Isn’t it called the seed time of life?
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন িবশ্বাস, সহকারী অধ্যাপক
ঢাকা েরসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা