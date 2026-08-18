ইংরেজি বিষয়ের দুটি Short Composition। প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬

∎ The Liberation War Museum

The Liberation War Museum is an important place in Bangladesh. It is situated in Dhaka. Many people visit it every day. The museum tells the story of our Liberation War. Bangladesh became independent in 1971. Many brave freedom fighters fought for our country. The museum keeps many valuable things. There are old pictures and documents there. Visitors can learn about our history easily. Students often go there on study tours. The museum teaches us patriotism and courage. It reminds us of the sacrifices of our heroes. Many foreign visitors also come there. The environment of the museum is calm and beautiful. Guides explain many historical events to visitors. We feel proud after visiting the museum. It helps us know our past better. We should respect our freedom fighters always. The museum is a symbol of our independence. I want to visit it again.