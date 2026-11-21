ইংরেজি ∎ Articles
∎ Fill in the gaps with appropriate
articles (a/an/the/×).
1. I have apple. → an
2. She is honest girl. → an
3. He bought umbrella. → an
4. I have uncle in Dhaka. → an
5. My father is engineer. → an
6. I saw owl in the tree. → an
7. This is egg. → an
8. Rina is intelligent student. → an
9. We waited for hour. → an
10. He is university student. → a
11. I have pen. → a
12. She has red ball. → a
13. dog is barking. → A
14. Tuli is good girl. → a
15. He is European. → a
16. I want one-taka coin. → a
17. cat sat on the mat. → A
18. My uncle is doctor. → a
19. She ate orange. → an
20. Rafi is unique boy. → a
21. It is useful book. → a
22. He gave me ice cream. → an
23. umbrella keeps us dry. → An
24. He is honourable man. → an
25. I saw ant on the wall. → an
26. Nila drew picture. → a
27. boy is crying in the room. → A
28. It takes hour to reach school. → an
29. I read interesting story. → an
30. elephant is a big animal. → The
31. sun rises in the east. → The
32. moon shines at night. → The
33. Padma is a big river. → The
34. earth moves around the sun. → The
35. Dhaka is capital of Bangladesh. → the
36. Himalayas are very high. → The
37. She is tallest girl in our class. → the
38. He is best student in the school. → the
39. Please close door. → the
40. Quran is a holy book. → The
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা