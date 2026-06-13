এইচএসসি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। বাংলা ২য় পত্র: অনুবাদ অনুবাদে থাকবে ১০ নম্বর

2.

Patriotism is a very noble virtue. It means love for one’s country. A person who loves his country more than anything else is called a patriot. Patriotism inspires a man to do everything just and fair for the wellbeing and betterment of the country. It is the invaluable quality that impels a man to sacrifice his own interest, comfort pleasure and even his life for the sake of his/her country. To a true patriot mother and the motherland are the same.

অনুবাদ: দেশপ্রেম একটি মহৎ গুণ। এর অর্থ হলো দেশের প্রতি কারও ভালোবাসা। যিনি তার দেশকে অন্য যেকোনো কিছুর চেয়ে বেশি ভালোবাসেন, তিনিই দেশপ্রেমিক। দেশের মঙ্গল ও সুনামের জন্য ন্যায় ও ভালো কাজ করতে দেশপ্রেম মানুষকে উদ্বুদ্ধ করে। এটি একটি অমূল্য বৈশিষ্ট্য, যা মানুষকে তার স্বার্থ, স্বাচ্ছন্দ্য, আনন্দ, এমনকি দেশের জন্য তার জীবন বিসর্জন দিতে বাধ্য করে। একজন সত্যিকার দেশপ্রেমিকের কাছে মা ও মাতৃভূমি অভিন্ন।