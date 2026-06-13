এইচএসসি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। বাংলা ২য় পত্র: অনুবাদ অনুবাদে থাকবে ১০ নম্বর

বাংলা ২য় পত্র: অনুবাদ
প্রিয় এইচএসসি পরীক্ষার্থী, বাংলা ২য় পত্রে ৭ নম্বর প্রশ্ন থাকবে পারিভাষিক শব্দ ও অনুবাদের ওপর। এ প্রশ্নে নম্বর থাকবে ১০।
1.
Trees are our friends. It helps us in different ways. It gives us shade, food, fuel, medicine and oxygen. Trees make our environment beautiful. Trees are our valuable wealth. It is very much necessary to make afforestation programme successful.
অনুবাদ: গাছ আমাদের বন্ধু। এটি আমাদের বিভিন্নভাবে সাহায্য করে। এটি আমাদের ছায়া, খাদ্য, জ্বালানি, ওষুধ ও অক্সিজেন দেয়। গাছ আমাদের পরিবেশকে সুন্দর করে তোলে। গাছ আমাদের মূল্যবান সম্পদ। তাই খুবই জরুরি বনায়ন কর্মসূচিকে সফল করে তোলা।
2.
Patriotism is a very noble virtue. It means love for one’s country. A person who loves his country more than anything else is called a patriot. Patriotism inspires a man to do everything just and fair for the wellbeing and betterment of the country. It is the invaluable quality that impels a man to sacrifice his own interest, comfort pleasure and even his life for the sake of his/her country. To a true patriot mother and the motherland are the same.
অনুবাদ: দেশপ্রেম একটি মহৎ গুণ। এর অর্থ হলো দেশের প্রতি কারও ভালোবাসা। যিনি তার দেশকে অন্য যেকোনো কিছুর চেয়ে বেশি ভালোবাসেন, তিনিই দেশপ্রেমিক। দেশের মঙ্গল ও সুনামের জন্য ন্যায় ও ভালো কাজ করতে দেশপ্রেম মানুষকে উদ্বুদ্ধ করে। এটি একটি অমূল্য বৈশিষ্ট্য, যা মানুষকে তার স্বার্থ, স্বাচ্ছন্দ্য, আনন্দ, এমনকি দেশের জন্য তার জীবন বিসর্জন দিতে বাধ্য করে। একজন সত্যিকার দেশপ্রেমিকের কাছে মা ও মাতৃভূমি অভিন্ন।
3.
A man’s sight is his greatest treasure. There is no greater misfortune in life than blindness. A blind person cannot see the beauties of nature. He cannot see the lovely butterfly. He cannot discover the treasure of human thought lying in books. He cannot write to express his thought.
অনুবাদ: মানুষের দৃষ্টিশক্তি তার সবচেয়ে মূল্যবান সম্পদ। জীবনে অন্ধত্বের চেয়ে বড় দুর্ভাগ্য আর কিছু নেই। অন্ধ লোক প্রাকৃতিক সৌন্দর্য দেখতে পারে না। সে মনোহর প্রজাপতিকে দেখতে পারে না। গ্রন্থে লিপিবদ্ধ মানবিক চিন্তার অমূল্য সম্পদও সে আবিষ্কার করতে পারে না। তার চিন্তাধারাকে সে লিখে প্রকাশ করতে পারে না।
মোস্তাফিজুর রহমান, শিক্ষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ নূর মোহাম্মদ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা