গুচ্ছভুক্ত ১৯ বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে ভর্তি পরীক্ষা: বাণিজ্য শাখা—মডেল টেস্ট-১

ইংরেজি-১৫—

১. What is the correct spelling?

ক. Inaccssibelity খ. Commissioner

গ. Bureacrat ঘ. Cessotion

২. Between you and I, He has made several mistakes in his calculations.

ক. Between you and I খ. Between I and you

গ. Between you and me ঘ. Between me and you

৩. Many theorists — their own ideas about dreams.

ক. came up to খ. came up with

গ. came up in ঘ. came up

৪. The word ‘Abolition’ means—

ক. start খ. continuati

গ. end ঘ. support

৫. Choose the synonym of ‘serene’.

a. severe b. dark

c. calm d. serious

৬. The word ‘extensively’ is— .

a. noun b. an adjective

c. an adverb d. none of A, B and C

৭. Transform the noun into an adjective: ‘pride’.

ক. proud খ.proudy

গ. pridefull ঘ. prejudice

৮. The word ‘tremendous’ means— .

a. terrible b. shocking

c. great d. excellent

৯. Global warming may have a — effect on life.

a. pollutant b. industrious

c. disastrous d. destruction

১০. The colour of his eyes— blue.

ক. is খ. are

গ. ware ঘ. being

১১. The synonym of ‘Belligerent’ is—

a. friendly b. flexible

c. pugnacious d. repugnant

১২. I bought this watch — twenty dollars.

ক. in খ. at

গ. for ঘ. by