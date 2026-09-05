পরীক্ষা

My Home District–এর ওপর বাক্য রচনা: প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা–২০২৬

লেখা: ইকবাল খান

ইংরেজি: My Home District

প্রিয় প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষার্থী, আজ ইংরেজি বিষয়ের My Home Districtএর বাক্য রচনা দেওয়া হলো।

 

Sentences Making.

District — Kishoreganj is a large district in Bangladesh.

Student — Fatiha is a student of class five.

Grandfather — Her grandfather told her an interesting story.

Name — Kishoreganj got its name many years ago.

River — A river flows through the town.

Enrich — He enriched Bangla literature.

Business — Many people came to the business centre.

Centre — The centre became popular among traders.

Municipality — Kishoreganj has several municipalities.

Upazila — Each upazila has its own administration.

Area — The area of the district is very large.

Kilometre — We travelled one kilometre on foot.

Literature — Bangla literature is rich and colourful.

Poet — Chandrabati was a famous poet.

Lyrics — The lyrics of folk songs are beautiful.

Folk — Folk tales are popular in villages.

Tradition — Kishoreganj has a rich cultural tradition.

Painter — Zainul Abedin was a great painter.

Children — Children enjoy reading Sukumar Roy’s books.

Tourist — Many tourist attractions are found in Kishoreganj.

Attraction — Solakia Eidgah is a famous attraction.

Historical — The fort is a historical place.

Mosque — We visited the Shahidi Mosque.

Temple — The Shiva Temple is an old temple.

Fort — Isha Khan’s fort attracts many visitors.

Proud — I feel proud of my home district.

Located — The Eidgah is located in Kishoreganj Sadar.

Information — Fatiha collected information about her district.

হলিক্রস কলেজে ২০২৬–২৭ শিক্ষাবর্ষে একাদশ শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি পরীক্ষার আবেদন শুরু ২ সেপ্টেম্বর, চলবে ৫ সেপ্টেম্বর রাত ১২টা পর্যন্ত।

  • ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
    বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

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