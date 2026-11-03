তিনটি Changing Sentences

2.

a) Simplicity brings success in life. (Future Continuous)

b) Everybody appreciates this quality. (Negative)

c) It is one of the best qualities. (Interrogative)

d) You should practise this virtue. (Imperative)

e) A simple man is one of the happiest men. (Interrogative)

f) By practising simplicity, one can earn people’s favour. (Negative)

g) A simple man leads a very carefree life. (Exclamatory)

h) No other person among us is as happy as a simple man. (Affirmative)

i) I pray for your success in your career. (Optative)

j) So, let us lead a simple life. (Assertive)