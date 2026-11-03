তিনটি Changing Sentences

ইংরেজি: Changing Sentences
∎ Change the following sentences as directed in the brackets.
1.
a) We should read books to acquire knowledge. (Optative)
b) Don’t books introduce us to the realm of knowledge? (Assertive)
c) The books of great writers contain noble thoughts and great ideas. (Interrogative)
d) By reading good books, we can enrich our mind. (Present Perfect Tense)
e) Reading books is a very good habit. (Exclamatory)
f) This habit is rarely disliked. (Affirmative)
g) We should develop the habit of reading books. (Imperative)
h) How interesting reading books is! (Assertive)
i) When we read good books, we discover new worlds. (Simple Future)
j) Reading good books is always beneficial for us. (Negative)
Answer
a) May we read books to acquire knowledge.
b) Books introduce us to the realm of knowledge.
c) Don’t the books of great writers contain noble thoughts and great ideas?
d) By reading good books, we have enriched our mind.
e) What a good habit reading books is!
f) This habit is always/mostly/commonly/often liked.
g) Let us develop the habit of reading books.
h) Reading books is very interesting.
i) When we will/shall read good books, we will/shall discover new worlds.
j) Reading good books is never harmful for us.
2.
a) Simplicity brings success in life. (Future Continuous)
b) Everybody appreciates this quality. (Negative)
c) It is one of the best qualities. (Interrogative)
d) You should practise this virtue. (Imperative)
e) A simple man is one of the happiest men. (Interrogative)
f) By practising simplicity, one can earn people’s favour. (Negative)
g) A simple man leads a very carefree life. (Exclamatory)
h) No other person among us is as happy as a simple man. (Affirmative)
i) I pray for your success in your career. (Optative)
j) So, let us lead a simple life. (Assertive)
Answer
a) Simplicity will be bringing success in life.
b) There is nobody but appreciates this quality.
c) Isn’t it one of the best qualities?
d) Practise this virtue.
e) Isn’t a simple man one of the happiest men?
f) Without practising simplicity, no one can earn people’s favour.
g) What a carefree life a simple man leads!
h) A simple man is the happiest person among us.
i) May you succeed in your career.
j) So, we should lead a simple life.
3.
a) Man is the best creation of God. (Negative)
b) Isn’t it our responsibility to do good deeds? (Assertive)
c) Our life is very short. (Exclamatory)
d) Honest people lead a happy life. (Imperative)
e) It matters little if a man lives many years or not. (Interrogative)
f) Nobody is absolutely happy on earth. (Affirmative)
g) So, we should not waste time in vain. (Interrogative)
h) If we use time properly, we can be benefited. (Past Indefinite)
i) All men must die. (Negative)
j) I wish that all men might live long. (Optative)
Answer
a) No other creation of God is as good as man.
b) It is our responsibility to do good deeds.
c) How short our life is!
d) Let honest people lead a happy life.
e) Does it matter much if a man lives many years or not?
f) Everybody is somewhat unhappy on earth.
g) So, should we waste time in vain?
h) If we used time properly, we could be benefited.
i) All men cannot but die.
j) May all men live long.
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