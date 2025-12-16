সঠিক শব্দ দিয়ে শূন্যস্থান পূরণ করো

ইংরেজি: প্রশ্ন নম্বর–৯

জুনিয়র বৃত্তির ইংরেজির ৯ নম্বর প্রশ্ন থাকবে Gap Filling Activities with Clues–এর ওপর। নম্বর থাকবে ৫।

Read the text below and fill in the gaps using the clues given in the text. There are more words than necessary. One word can be used once only.

Set-1

in, muddy, people, misery, laborers, dull

the, starve, inside, from, rains, day

A rainy day is (a) — and gloomy. On this day, it (b) — all day long. (c) — cannot come out (d) — their home. The roads become (e) — and slippery. Sometimes, the sun is not seen in (f) — sky. It brings (g) — for the poor and day (h) —. They have to stay (i) — their houses. As a result, they are to (j) — on a rainy day.

Ans: a. dull; b. rains; c. People; d. from; e. muddy; f. the; g. misery; h. laborers; i. in/inside; j. starve.